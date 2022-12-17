Christmas Angel
Man dead after early Saturday morning shooting in Glendale

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Glendale on Saturday, police say.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Glendale.

Glendale Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived at a home and were taken to the backyard where a man was found non-responsive with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead. The person who reportedly shot him ran away from the scene before police arrived. Witnesses told police that a fight had broken out between the victim and the alleged suspect, and the suspect shot the man. An investigation is still underway, and no more details are available.

