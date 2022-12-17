Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then got another call reporting a man went missing while offering a vehicle test drive during a private sale to a man. It was soon confirmed that the man missing was Navidad-Parra. Investigators learned from Glendale Police officers about a vehicle on fire near 91st Avenue and Rose Lane early Saturday morning. That vehicle was the one involved in the test drive and reported shooting.

Phoenix police have not identified a suspect, and the investigation is still underway. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.