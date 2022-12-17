Man accused of shoplifting nearly $2K worth of Legos, bedding from Chandler Target

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged shoplifter is facing charges after police say he stole nearly $2,000 worth of Legos and bedding from a Chandler Target. Police received a call from Target Loss Prevention after 51-year-old Luis Sanchez Jourert reportedly stole Legos and two bedding sets in several incidents from August to October from a store near Frye Road and Chandler Village Drive.

According to court documents, on Aug. 11, Jourert took photos of the barcode on smaller Lego sets and used the photos to ring up the ones in his cart. He reportedly only paid $97.69, but the total cost was $709.95.

A week later, investigators said that Jourert was seen on camera trying to take security devices off several large Lego sets, but he couldn’t. He then picks up three Lego boxes, each priced at $99, and puts them in his cart. He also grabbed two bedding sets as well. Police say he went up to self-checkout and scanned a small Lego box that only costs $10. He then scanned the bedding, which rang up as $6 pillowcases. Both bedding sets cost $110. Officers say Jourert only paid roughly $54, but the total cost was $478. Employees later found the ripped barcode off the pillowcases that Jourert used to ring up the bedding, investigators said.

Court documents say on Sept. 15, Jourert was captured on video again, struggling to remove security wrap around a large Lego box. He eventually got it off and threw it in the aisle. He then picked up a small Lego box that cost $10. Jourert then walked to self-checkout with both Lego sets, scanned the cheaper Lego barcode, and paid only $10. He walked out with both toys, totaling $410.

Nearly a month later, on Oct. 14, Jourert went to the same Target and walked out without paying for two Lego sets totaling $660, investigators said. Three days later, he scanned a barcode that rang up as a $6 Lego but walked out with a Lego that cost $170. The total cost for all the stolen merchandise was around $1,868.

On Wednesday, Jourert was taken into custody. Court documents say he admitted it was him in the surveillance video but denied stealing the Legos. He claimed he paid for all of them and said police didn’t have any proof that he stole them, investigators said. He also reportedly said they were gifts and denied selling them. Jourert was booked for seven theft charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.