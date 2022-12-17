Lanes re-open after early morning crash closed I-17 north in northern Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — All lanes on Interstate 17 northbound at Union Hills Drive have re-opened after a two-car crash closed the freeway early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene investigating what lead up to the crash. There’s no information on whether distracted or impaired driving were factors.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. https://t.co/FipTRWBXOS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 17, 2022

