Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Lanes re-open after early morning crash closed I-17 north in northern Phoenix

All lanes on I-17 have re-opened after an early morning crash investigation closed the area on...
All lanes on I-17 have re-opened after an early morning crash investigation closed the area on Saturday near Union Hills Drive.(Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — All lanes on Interstate 17 northbound at Union Hills Drive have re-opened after a two-car crash closed the freeway early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene investigating what lead up to the crash. There’s no information on whether distracted or impaired driving were factors.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Glendale on Saturday, police say.
Man dead after early Saturday morning shooting in Glendale
Officials say all five people had to be taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Five people hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix on Saturday
Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled on Friday night that Lake has the right to inspect the 150...
Judge rules Republican Kari Lake has the right to inspect ballots in lawsuit
Judge rules in lawsuit that Kari Lake can inspect ballots