Judge rules Republican Kari Lake has the right to inspect ballots in lawsuit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A judge has handed down a portion of a ruling for Kari Lake’s lawsuit against Katie Hobbs. Lake asked for the court to inspect 50 random Election Day ballots from six voting locations in Maricopa County, 50 random early ballots, and 50 ballots that were marked “spoiled” on Election Day. She then asked the judge if her representative would be allowed to copy and photograph the inspected ballots. Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled on Friday night that Lake has the right to inspect the 150 ballots, but her representative can’t copy and photograph them.

The inspection is set to begin Tuesday morning. Lake’s lawyers previously said the number of illegal votes cast in the general election exceeded the vote margin between Lake and Hobbs. The lawsuit says evidence was gathered from witnesses showing “hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.