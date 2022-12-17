Five people hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix on Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after an early morning two-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday.

Phoenix police said they responded to the crash around 6 a.m. near 7th Street and Dobbins Road, finding two vehicles involved in the accident, with four adults and a teenager injured. Two of the adults had to be rescued from one of the vehicles.

Officials say all five people had to be taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and the two adults who were rescued from a vehicle are in critical condition. Details about what led up to the crash or if impairment was a factor are unavailable.

