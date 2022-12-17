Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Five people hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix on Saturday

Officials say all five people had to be taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say all five people had to be taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.(Source: MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after an early morning two-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday.

Phoenix police said they responded to the crash around 6 a.m. near 7th Street and Dobbins Road, finding two vehicles involved in the accident, with four adults and a teenager injured. Two of the adults had to be rescued from one of the vehicles.

TRENDING: Judge rules Republican Kari Lake has the right to inspect ballots in lawsuit

Officials say all five people had to be taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and the two adults who were rescued from a vehicle are in critical condition. Details about what led up to the crash or if impairment was a factor are unavailable.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Glendale on Saturday, police say.
Man dead after early Saturday morning shooting in Glendale
A crash Saturday morning closed I-17 northbound near Union Hills Drive.
Early morning crash closes I-17 northbound in north Phoenix
Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled on Friday night that Lake has the right to inspect the 150...
Judge rules Republican Kari Lake has the right to inspect ballots in lawsuit
Judge rules in lawsuit that Kari Lake can inspect ballots