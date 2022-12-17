Christmas Angel
First Alert Weather Day brings freeze warnings to Valley until 9 a.m., chilly temps

There are freeze and hard freeze warnings across Arizona with temperatures not climbing above 40 degrees!
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s chilly out there this morning!

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. in Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Surprise, and Goodyear areas this morning. Make sure you grab those extra layers and stay warm! Also, there is a hard freeze warning in the Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Kingman and Peach Springs areas until 9 a.m. as well.

It’s been calm and clear this morning across the Valley, and temperatures across the state are all below 40. We have lots of single digits, including the Grand Canyon right at 0 degrees and 4 degrees up in Flagstaff.

Things will change overnight with some clouds in the sky tonight into a 20% chance of some spotty showers in the central part of the state overnight. By the late morning, those rain chances will fade away. In Show Low, there’s a chance of snow on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, we’re expecting 61 for a high with a possible chance of showers in the early morning hours, and for the rest of the week, you can plan for temperatures in the low 60s. By Thursday and Friday, we’re expecting a slow warming into the mid to upper 60s.

