Early morning crash closes I-17 northbound in north Phoenix

A crash Saturday morning closed I-17 northbound near Union Hills Drive.
A crash Saturday morning closed I-17 northbound near Union Hills Drive.(Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A two-car crash has closed I-17 northbound near Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. Drivers heading north on I-17 should seek alternate routes. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene and officials are investigating what lead to the crash.

