Check out these festive cocktail recipes, courtesy of Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill

3 Holiday Cocktails That’ll Make Your Party Way, Way Better
Check out these tasty, festive holiday cocktails for your parties this year!(tcw-wxix)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some festive, holiday cocktail recipes to spice up your season? Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar & Grill shared some amazing mixology recipes with us on Good Morning, Arizona this week! Enjoy!

Cranberry Margarita

  • Sugar Rim
  • 2 oz. Tequila
  • .5 oz. Triple Sec
  • .25 oz. Simple Syrup
  • .75 oz. Lime Juice
  • 1.5 oz. Cranberry Juice

Rim a glass with sugar and fill with ice. Combine remaining ingredients in a shaker, fill with ice, shake well, and strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with Lime Wedge.

Campfire Manhattan

  • 1.5 oz. Rye Whiskey
  • .5 oz. Cognac
  • .5 oz. Vanilla Liqueur
  • .5 oz. Sweet Vermouth
  • 3 Dashes Chocolate Bitters

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, fill with ice, stir, strain into glass over large ice cube. Top cocktail with smoker top, smoke, and remove top. Garnish with toasted marshmallow.

Eggnog Martini

  • 1.25 oz. Gold Rum
  • .25 oz. Ginger Liqueur
  • .5 oz. Macadamia Nut Liqueur
  • 1.25 oz. Fresh Eggnog

Combine ingredients in a shaker, fill with ice, shake well, and strain into a martini/coupe glass. Sprinkle with Chinese 5 Spice.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

