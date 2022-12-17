Check out these festive cocktail recipes, courtesy of Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar & Grill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some festive, holiday cocktail recipes to spice up your season? Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar & Grill shared some amazing mixology recipes with us on Good Morning, Arizona this week! Enjoy!
Cranberry Margarita
- Sugar Rim
- 2 oz. Tequila
- .5 oz. Triple Sec
- .25 oz. Simple Syrup
- .75 oz. Lime Juice
- 1.5 oz. Cranberry Juice
Rim a glass with sugar and fill with ice. Combine remaining ingredients in a shaker, fill with ice, shake well, and strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with Lime Wedge.
Campfire Manhattan
- 1.5 oz. Rye Whiskey
- .5 oz. Cognac
- .5 oz. Vanilla Liqueur
- .5 oz. Sweet Vermouth
- 3 Dashes Chocolate Bitters
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, fill with ice, stir, strain into glass over large ice cube. Top cocktail with smoker top, smoke, and remove top. Garnish with toasted marshmallow.
Eggnog Martini
- 1.25 oz. Gold Rum
- .25 oz. Ginger Liqueur
- .5 oz. Macadamia Nut Liqueur
- 1.25 oz. Fresh Eggnog
Combine ingredients in a shaker, fill with ice, shake well, and strain into a martini/coupe glass. Sprinkle with Chinese 5 Spice.
