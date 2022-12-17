Check out these festive cocktail recipes, courtesy of Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar & Grill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some festive, holiday cocktail recipes to spice up your season? Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar & Grill shared some amazing mixology recipes with us on Good Morning, Arizona this week! Enjoy!

Cranberry Margarita

Sugar Rim

2 oz. Tequila

.5 oz. Triple Sec

.25 oz. Simple Syrup

.75 oz. Lime Juice

1.5 oz. Cranberry Juice

Rim a glass with sugar and fill with ice. Combine remaining ingredients in a shaker, fill with ice, shake well, and strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with Lime Wedge.

Campfire Manhattan

1.5 oz. Rye Whiskey

.5 oz. Cognac

.5 oz. Vanilla Liqueur

.5 oz. Sweet Vermouth

3 Dashes Chocolate Bitters

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, fill with ice, stir, strain into glass over large ice cube. Top cocktail with smoker top, smoke, and remove top. Garnish with toasted marshmallow.

Eggnog Martini

1.25 oz. Gold Rum

.25 oz. Ginger Liqueur

.5 oz. Macadamia Nut Liqueur

1.25 oz. Fresh Eggnog

Combine ingredients in a shaker, fill with ice, shake well, and strain into a martini/coupe glass. Sprinkle with Chinese 5 Spice.

