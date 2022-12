Biggest city for holiday shopping in every state

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Ah, the holidays. A time when the scent of pumpkin spice wafts from every Starbucks coast to coast, family and friends gather together to break bread, and millions of Americans flock to their local malls to stock up on gifts.

In 2016 alone, more than 154 million people went shopping over Black Friday weekend, which was roughly 3 million more than the year before, according to the National Retail Federation. While those numbers should be encouraging to anyone fearing a retail slump, they might also feel overwhelming for those of us preparing to brave the mall crowds over the next few weeks.

To help crack the code on holiday shopping and inspire some serious confidence in us all, we took a look at the best city for holiday shopping in every state. We used 2017 data from geographic data and analytics company Esri to identify the city with the largest amount of gross leasable area populated by shopping malls and centers in every state. Esri’s data on major shopping centers contains statistics for over 8,000 shopping centers with 225,000 or more square feet of gross leasable area.

#50: Wyoming - Casper

Gross leasable area: 1,077,636 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 2

Total stores: 85

Biggest shopping center: Eastridge Mall, opened in 1982

Gross leasable area: 569,936 square feet

Total stores: 64

#49: Vermont - South Burlington

Gross leasable area: 1,094,040 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 2

Total stores: 137

Biggest shopping center: University Mall, opened in 1979

Gross leasable area: 609,000 square feet

Total stores: 76

#48: Montana - Kalispell

Gross leasable area: 1,628,828 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 4

Total stores: 91

Biggest shopping center: Spring Prairie Center, opened in 2006

Gross leasable area: 600,000 square feet

Total stores: 30

#47: Rhode Island - Warwick

Gross leasable area: 2,033,427 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 4

Total stores: 166

Biggest shopping center: Warwick Mall, opened in 1970

Gross leasable area: 1,000,000 square feet

Total stores: 90

#46: North Dakota - Bismarck

Gross leasable area: 2,136,897 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 5

Total stores: 204

Biggest shopping center: Kirkwood Mall, opened in 1970

Gross leasable area: 849,808 square feet

Total stores: 80

#45: Maine - Augusta

Gross leasable area: 2,172,882 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 4

Total stores: 103

Biggest shopping center: The Marketplace at Augusta, opened in 1995

Gross leasable area: 1,300,000 square feet

Total stores: 57

#44: Massachusetts - Boston

Gross leasable area: 2,380,663 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 8

Total stores: 345

Biggest shopping center: The Shops at Prudential Center, opened in 1993

Gross leasable area: 620,000 square feet

Total stores: 62

#43: West Virginia - Charleston

Gross leasable area: 2,510,694 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 4

Total stores: 229

Biggest shopping center: Southridge Center, opened in 1993

Gross leasable area: 990,946 square feet

Total stores: 20

#42: Utah - Sandy

Gross leasable area: 2,591,132 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 6

Total stores: 300

Biggest shopping center: The Shops at South Town, opened in 1986

Gross leasable area: 1,279,485 square feet

Total stores: 150

#41: New Hampshire - Nashua

Gross leasable area: 2,617,878 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 7

Total stores: 259

Biggest shopping center: Pheasant Lane Mall, opened in 1986

Gross leasable area: 980,000 square feet

Total stores: 147

#40: South Dakota - Sioux Falls

Gross leasable area: 2,652,199 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 4

Total stores: 227

Biggest shopping center: The Empire Mall, opened in 1975

Gross leasable area: 1,364,921 square feet

Total stores: 157

#39: Idaho - Boise

Gross leasable area: 3,113,156 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 6

Total stores: 342

Biggest shopping center: Boise Towne Square, opened in 1998

Gross leasable area: 1,213,000 square feet

Total stores: 179

#38: Connecticut - Manchester

Gross leasable area: 3,219,429 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 7

Total stores: 415

Biggest shopping center: The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, opened in 1990

Gross leasable area: 1,072,784 square feet

Total stores: 149

#37: Alaska - Anchorage

Gross leasable area: 3,264,502 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 1

Total stores: 451

Biggest shopping center: Tikahtnu Commons, opened in 2008

Gross leasable area: 842,000 square feet

Total stores: 53

#36: Mississippi - Jackson

Gross leasable area: 3,268,138 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 9

Total stores: 339

Biggest shopping center: Metrocenter Mall, opened in 1978

Gross leasable area: 1,153,723 square feet

Total stores: 65

#35: Arkansas - Little Rock

Gross leasable area: 3,333,207 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 10

Total stores: 493

Biggest shopping center: Shackleford Crossings, opened in 2007

Gross leasable area: 572,973 square feet

Total stores: 41

#34: Louisiana - Lafayette

Gross leasable area: 3,603,369 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 9

Total stores: 372

Biggest shopping center: Acadiana Mall, opened in 1979

Gross leasable area: 1,000,648 square feet

Total stores: 120

#33: Wisconsin - Madison

Gross leasable area: 3,681,752 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 7

Total stores: 410

Biggest shopping center: West Towne Mall, opened in 1970

Gross leasable area: 1,158,620 square feet

Total stores: 115

#32: Iowa - West Des Moines

Gross leasable area: 3,835,995 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 5

Total stores: 414

Biggest shopping center: Jordan Creek Town Center, opened in 2004

Gross leasable area: 1,354,785 square feet

Total stores: 152

#31: Delaware - Wilmington

Gross leasable area: 4,017,949 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 9

Total stores: 306

Biggest shopping center: Concord Mall, opened in 1968

Gross leasable area: 960,000 square feet

Total stores: 75

#30: Hawaii - Urban Honolulu

Gross leasable area: 4,296,683 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 7

Total stores: 931

Biggest shopping center: Ala Moana Center, opened in 1959

Gross leasable area: 2,100,000 square feet

Total stores: 336

#29: Washington - Seattle

Gross leasable area: 4,339,832 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 9

Total stores: 1,001

Biggest shopping center: Northgate Mall, opened in 1950

Gross leasable area: 1,054,000 square feet

Total stores: 127

#28: Michigan - Sterling Heights

Gross leasable area: 4,439,261 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 10

Total stores: 380

Biggest shopping center: Lakeside Mall, opened in 1976

Gross leasable area: 1,550,450 square feet

Total stores: 121

#27: Oregon - Portland

Gross leasable area: 4,597,465 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 8

Total stores: 455

Biggest shopping center: Lloyd Center, opened in 1960

Gross leasable area: 1,271,821 square feet

Total stores: 155

#26: Maryland - Baltimore

Gross leasable area: 5,042,855 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 16

Total stores: 610

Biggest shopping center: Harbor East, opened in 2005

Gross leasable area: 1,000,000 square feet

Total stores: 47

#25: Minnesota - Bloomington

Gross leasable area: 5,135,348 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 2

Total stores: 560

Biggest shopping center: Mall of America, opened in 1992

Gross leasable area: 4,600,000 square feet

Total stores: 520

#24: Kansas - Wichita

Gross leasable area: 5,198,736 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 9

Total stores: 476

Biggest shopping center: Towne East Square, opened in 1975

Gross leasable area: 1,134,000 square feet

Total stores: 102

#23: Alabama - Birmingham

Gross leasable area: 5,748,056 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 14

Total stores: 609

Biggest shopping center: The Summit, opened in 1997

Gross leasable area: 960,000 square feet

Total stores: 75

#22: Kentucky - Lexington-Fayette

Gross leasable area: 5,845,143 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 14

Total stores: 626

Biggest shopping center: Fayette Mall, opened in 1971

Gross leasable area: 1,190,905 square feet

Total stores: 185

#21: South Carolina - Columbia

Gross leasable area: 6,143,484 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 13

Total stores: 562

Biggest shopping center: Village at Sandhill, opened in 2005

Gross leasable area: 1,500,000 square feet

Total stores: 129

#20: New Jersey - Paramus

Gross leasable area: 6,262,398 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 8

Total stores: 565

Biggest shopping center: Westfield Garden State Plaza, opened in 1957

Gross leasable area: 2,180,702 square feet

Total stores: 326

#19: Virginia - Virginia Beach

Gross leasable area: 6,854,646 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 14

Total stores: 840

Biggest shopping center: Lynnhaven Mall, opened in 1981

Gross leasable area: 1,167,192 square feet

Total stores: 133

#18: New Mexico - Albuquerque

Gross leasable area: 6,898,042 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 15

Total stores: 656

Biggest shopping center: Winrock Town Ctr & The Corner at Winrock, opened in 1961

Gross leasable area: 1,125,000 square feet

Total stores: 60

#17: Nebraska - Omaha

Gross leasable area: 6,917,780 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 17

Total stores: 772

Biggest shopping center: Westroads Mall, opened in 1968

Gross leasable area: 1,200,000 square feet

Total stores: 122

#16: Missouri - Kansas City

Gross leasable area: 8,004,477 square feet

Malls and shopping centers:16

Total stores: 759

Biggest shopping center: Zona Rosa, opened in 2004

Gross leasable area: 980,500 square feet

Total stores: 135

#15: Oklahoma - Oklahoma City

Gross leasable area: 8,381,471 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 17

Total stores: 914

Biggest shopping center: Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, opened in 1974

Gross leasable area: 1,268,116 square feet

Total stores: 65

#14: Georgia - Atlanta

Gross leasable area: 8,854,294 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 26

Total stores: 1,207

Biggest shopping center: Lenox Square, opened in 1959

Gross leasable area: 1,559,000 square feet

Total stores: 191

#13: Colorado - Colorado Springs

Gross leasable area: 9,569,798 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 21

Total stores: 956

Biggest shopping center: Chapel Hills Mall, opened in 1982

Gross leasable area: 1,200,000 square feet

Total stores: 154

#12: Nevada - Las Vegas

Gross leasable area: 9,969,021 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 25

Total stores: 1,274

Biggest shopping center: Meadows Mall, opened in 1978

Gross leasable area: 945,000 square feet

Total stores: 116

#11: Tennessee - Memphis

Gross leasable area: 10,711,363 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 25

Total stores: 966

Biggest shopping center: Wolfchase Galleria, opened in 1997

Gross leasable area: 1,152,196 square feet

Total stores: 132

#10: Indiana - Indianapolis

Gross leasable area: 10,852,095 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 23

Total stores: 1,102

Biggest shopping center: Castleton Square Mall, opened in 1972

Gross leasable area: 1,383,000 square feet

Total stores: 140

#9: Illinois - Chicago

Gross leasable area: 10,912,574 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 30

Total stores: 916

Biggest shopping center: Ford City Mall, opened in 1965

Gross leasable area: 1,193,300 square feet

Total stores: 125

#8: Florida - Jacksonville

Gross leasable area: 13,076,102 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 32

Total stores: 1,520

Biggest shopping center: Regency Square Mall, opened in 1967

Gross leasable area: 1,400,000 square feet

Total stores: 130

#7: Pennsylvania - Philadelphia

Gross leasable area: 14,130,222 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 33

Total stores: 1,350

Biggest shopping center: Philadelphia Mills, opened in 1989

Gross leasable area: 1,603,000 square feet

Total stores: 185

#6: North Carolina - Charlotte

Gross leasable area: 14,876,356 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 37

Total stores: 1,643

Biggest shopping center: SouthPark Mall, opened in 1970

Gross leasable area: 1,538,231 square feet

Total stores: 151

#5: Ohio - Columbus

Gross leasable area: 16,208,055 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 36

Total stores: 1,538

Biggest shopping center: Polaris Fashion Place, opened in 2001

Gross leasable area: 1,571,400 square feet

Total stores: 172

#4: California - Los Angeles

Gross leasable area: 19,721,005 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 43

Total stores: 2,382

Biggest shopping center: Westfield Topanga, opened in 1964

Gross leasable area: 1,564,133 square feet

Total stores: 263

#3: Arizona - Phoenix

Gross leasable area: 21,240,685 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 46

Total stores: 2,210

Biggest shopping center: Metrocenter Mall, opened in 1973

Gross leasable area: 1,364,900 square feet

Total stores: 130

#2: New York - New York

Gross leasable area: 23,728,346 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 56

Total stores: 2,343

Biggest shopping center: Bay Plaza Shopping Center, opened in 1988

Gross leasable area: 1,300,000 square feet

Total stores: 75

#1: Texas - Houston

Gross leasable area: 43,348,155 square feet

Malls and shopping centers: 104

Total stores: 4,858

Biggest shopping center: The Galleria (Houston), opened in 1970

Gross leasable area: 2,237,000 square feet

Total stores: 345

