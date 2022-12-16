Valley sewing club donates homemade gifts for Chandler families in need

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — ‘Tis the season of giving and it couldn’t be more true for a group of ladies who are using their talents to do Something Good for others!

Members of the Sun Lakes Sewing Club have been working hard this holiday season, making everything from stuffed animals and dolls to many other homemade gifts. And this week, they stopped by the Chandler Police Department to donate all the goodies! Police officers will pass out these presents to families in need to help spread some holiday cheer in the community they serve.

Creating these gifts not only takes talent in sewing, it also takes time. And it’s not the club’s first time in helping out the community. These wonderful ladies previously donated gifts to others in need including victims of crimes in the East Valley.

Thank you to the Sun Lakes Sewing Club for doing Something Good! Know of someone or a group doing good in your local community and want to nominate them for our segment? Click here and don’t forget your photos and video!

The Sun Lakes Sewing Club donated dolls, handmade stuffed animals & other homemade gifts to provide for disadvantaged families. These gifts will make a child very happy this holiday season. We can't thank them enough for their spirit & dedication.#Kindness #Community #ChandlerPD pic.twitter.com/9J7QpYUaAt — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) December 14, 2022

