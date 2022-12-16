Christmas Angel
Valley sewing club donates homemade gifts for Chandler families in need

Chandler police officers will distribute stuffed animals and dolls created by the Sun Lakes Sewing Club. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — ‘Tis the season of giving and it couldn’t be more true for a group of ladies who are using their talents to do Something Good for others!

Members of the Sun Lakes Sewing Club have been working hard this holiday season, making everything from stuffed animals and dolls to many other homemade gifts. And this week, they stopped by the Chandler Police Department to donate all the goodies! Police officers will pass out these presents to families in need to help spread some holiday cheer in the community they serve.

Creating these gifts not only takes talent in sewing, it also takes time. And it’s not the club’s first time in helping out the community. These wonderful ladies previously donated gifts to others in need including victims of crimes in the East Valley.

Thank you to the Sun Lakes Sewing Club for doing Something Good! Know of someone or a group doing good in your local community and want to nominate them for our segment? Click here and don’t forget your photos and video!

