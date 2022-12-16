Sky Harbor first in the world to offer Waymo’s rider-only taxi service

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Sky Harbor announce that the airport will be the first in the world to offer Waymo’s rider-only autonomous taxi service starting Friday. Waymo has been testing the service between Sky Harbor’s 44th Street Train Station and downtown Phoenix through its “Trusted Tester” group since November.

“Sky Harbor is the first airport anywhere in the world to have autonomous service, so when you roll up to Sky Harbor, you have another option,” Mayor Gallego said. “...It’s strange to see the wheel turn itself, but I loved seeing the computer interface—it sees every car on the streets and every pedestrian, and we’re making history today at Sky Harbor.”

Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., has been testing its autonomous cars for the past five years in parts of the East Valley. Residents may have seen the company’s Jaguar I-PACE cars around certain parts of Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, and Gilbert. However, not all self-driving taxi companies testing their vehicles in the Valley are without controversy.

In 2018, Elaine Herzberg was one of the first known pedestrians to have died when a self-driving car failed to stop. A judge found that the company, Uber, was not criminally responsible for the accident, which happened in Tempe, and instead charged the backup driver with negligent homicide.

To ease fears, the mayor said Waymo has done extensive testing in the Valley and for the past few months around downtown Phoenix. “I believe this is the type of technology that can help us have safer streets, she said. She goes on to say that the vehicles will do a good job whether in the morning traffic or when you’re running late to the airport.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.