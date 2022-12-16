Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Radio and podcast host Adam Carolla does the weather on Good Morning Arizona

Adam Corolla dropped by Arizona's Family for the weather and to talk about his comedy show at the Tempe improv on Dec. 16 and 17.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Long-time Los Angeles radio show host and podcaster Adam Carolla dropped by Good Morning Arizona. Carolla asked if he could try doing the weather, and Arizona’s Family meteorologist April Warnecke told him to walk on over.

TRENDING: Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants

Carolla is in the Valley recording live shows of his podcast at the Tempe Improv on Dec. 16 and 17. He will return to the Valley next week for the Adam Carolla is Unprepared stand-up shows on Dec. 23 and 24. For more information, check the Tempe Improv website.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Adam Carolla is in the Arizona's Family studio for the Valley weather
Somerton is about 12 miles from Yuma and the US-Mexico border.
Somerton is Arizona’s small town, with a big heart
Meet the Yuma County woman who makes award-winning tamales
Phoenix Sky Harbor is the first airport in the world to offer Waymo's driverless, autonomous...
Sky Harbor first in the world to offer Waymo’s rider-only taxi service