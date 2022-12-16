Radio and podcast host Adam Carolla does the weather on Good Morning Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Long-time Los Angeles radio show host and podcaster Adam Carolla dropped by Good Morning Arizona. Carolla asked if he could try doing the weather, and Arizona’s Family meteorologist April Warnecke told him to walk on over.

Carolla is in the Valley recording live shows of his podcast at the Tempe Improv on Dec. 16 and 17. He will return to the Valley next week for the Adam Carolla is Unprepared stand-up shows on Dec. 23 and 24. For more information, check the Tempe Improv website.

