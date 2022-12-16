Christmas Angel
Phoenix-area homeless shelters in need of warm clothing as temperatures drop

CASS says their shelters are full and they're in need of supplies to help the homeless during the recent cold weather.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeless shelters across the Valley are packed as people look to escape the cold. Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) say all 600-plus beds at one of their shelters are being used, and that their family shelter is also at capacity.

It’s going to be a cold start on Saturday morning, with a Freeze Warning issued for the southern and western outskirts of the Phoenix metro. Now CASS, along with other Valley shelters, say they are in need of donations to help keep the homeless warm as we head into winter.

Below is what CASS is requesting:

  • Coats/jackets
  • Sweaters/sweatshirts
  • Sweatpants
  • Hats/Beanies
  • New socks and underwear

They say the need is so high for these items that as soon as they get them they are given to someone in need. CASS also takes monetary donations, but says they cannot accept blankets and pillows right now.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to CASS, tap/click here. To donate any of the clothing listed above, you can drop items off at the CASS location at 230 S. 12th Ave. Any gift amount can be used toward your Arizona tax credit. Tap/click here to learn more.

