Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

1 student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school

One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — One student was killed and three other teenagers were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a high school on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

Chicago fire officials said the four 16-year-olds were shot near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said they were shot outside the school.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four teens were taken to Stroger Hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern said.

Police and paramedics responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

A Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman did not immediately responded to an emailed request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 charges for Trump
The suspect, 53-year-old John Torp, was later booked into jail.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man armed with knife shot while running away from Phoenix officers
The City of Phoenix’s clean-up effort comes a day after a federal judge issued an injunction...
Clean-up crews sweep homeless camps in downtown Phoenix, court order limits what city can do
Donley says some people can see bills climb by more than 70 or 80 dollars per month in the...
Expert shares tips to save money as some Arizonans see high gas bills this winter
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves