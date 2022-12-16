Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One hospitalized after early morning motel fire in Mesa

The fire happened at the Frontier Motel near Main Street and Stapley.
The fire happened at the Frontier Motel near Main Street and Stapley.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital early Friday morning after a motel fire in Mesa.

Mesa fire crews were called out just before 5 a.m. to the Frontier Motel near Main Street and Stapley Drive. When officers arrived, they found a person who was injured. That person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is currently unknown. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control a short time after arriving.

Video from Arizona’s Family shows the crews are still working on mopping up hotspots as the investigation into the blaze begins.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Casa Grande resident Joe Moore was prescribed a Hoyer lift to get out of bed, but he was sent a...
Casa Grande patients wait months for prescribed assistive devices
Pinal County families waiting months for necessary medical equipment
What Mercedes remembers most about her last few conversations with her brother Jorge is how...
“He didn’t get to go home”: Sister mourning brother killed at Phoenix Jack in the Box
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box