NFL Honors awards show in Phoenix to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening night ceremony of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the...
Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening night ceremony of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.

A spokesperson said Friday that the Emmy and Grammy-award-winning artist Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show. The NFL Honors show debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of The Associated Press’ annual awards, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

It’s being held at Symphony Hall. Public access has not been announced.

