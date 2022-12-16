‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.

Surveillance video captured the suspect’s vehicle—an orange and white work van. Aguirre was on his way to his girlfriend’s house. “I’m sad. I’m angry. It’s really hard. We were together every day,” said Esmeralda Delgadillo, Aguirre’s girlfriend. Police said Aguirre was driving south on 75th Avenue when the van driver turned left onto Encanto Boulevard, right in front of him. Investigators said the van has damage on the passenger’s side just behind the front tire. “I just wish he was still here, if anyone could help us find who did it. I’m sure you don’t sleep at night, knowing you did this to somebody and you just left him there,” said Brenda Cisneros, Aguirre’s aunt.

Surveillance video captured the suspect driving an orange and white work van. (Arizona's Family)

Aguirre is remembered as a selfless, outgoing young man who enjoyed collecting Legos and firearms. “It was always about other people with him, he was so funny, his humor was off the wall,” said Jerez. “He was just an amazing person to have around.”

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, click/tap here.

