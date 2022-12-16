Christmas Angel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A hearing is underway Friday morning where a Maricopa County Superior Court judge is set to hear arguments on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former GOP candidates Mark Finchem and Jeff Zink that challenges the results of November’s General Election.

Finchem, who ran for secretary of state, and Zink, a former candidate in Congressional District 3, filed a lawsuit on Dec. 9 to overturn the results of the election. The lawsuit claims that current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs abused her power by failing to have tabulation machines properly certified and for threatening the boards of supervisors in Mohave and Cochise counties with criminal charges if they didn’t certify the election.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mark Finchem files lawsuit challenging November election results, claims Hobbs abused power

The lawsuit also says Hobbs should have recused herself from her position as secretary of state since she was running for governor. The lawsuit is asking for an inspection of some mail-in ballots to compare signatures and compare “duplicate” ballots, especially for ballots in Congressional District 3. Because of these claims, the court is being asked to repeal the election results.

On Tuesday morning during a court hearing to show cause, the Secretary of State’s Office said they would be filing a motion to dismiss the suit, calling the claims “baseless” and “sanctionable.” That’s when the judge scheduled Friday morning’s hearing. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Judges hear arguments in separate election lawsuits filed by Kari Lake, Mark Finchem

A separate lawsuit was also filed by former GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Dec. 9 against her opponent Katie Hobbs, current secretary of state and governor-elect. The 70-page lawsuit says evidence was gathered from witnesses showing “hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County.” A motion to dismiss that lawsuit was also filed, set to be heard by a judge on Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

