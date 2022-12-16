Christmas Angel
“He didn’t get to go home”: Sister mourning brother killed at Phoenix Jack in the Box

Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he tried to step in to stop a fight between his girlfriend and the girlfriend of the suspect.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been one week since 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez was shot and killed while working at a Phoenix Jack in the Box near 19th Avenue and Bell Road, and Ramirez’s family is struggling. His sister Mercedes says the family is not looking forward to the holidays. “It’s just disbelief that this is real,” she said.

What Mercedes remembers most about her last few conversations with her brother Jorge is how happy he was. “He was surrounded by people that really mattered to him,” she said. “And he was just content with what he had in his life.”

Jorge loved his girlfriend, family, and his job at Jack in the Box. “The sausage croissants from Jack in the Box, those were his favorite,” Mercedes said.

Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant last Thursday night when he tried to step in to stop a fight between his girlfriend and the girlfriend of suspect Christopher Candia. When Candia’s girlfriend told him about the fight and how she felt intimidated by Jorge, police say Candia showed up at the restaurant, slapping and then shooting and killing Jorge. “I have no words for him at all,” Mercedes said. “That person will get what they deserve.”

Mercedes hopes that Jorge’s death sparks further discussion about gun violence in the Valley. But more than anything, she wants Jorge to be remembered for the caring goofball that he was. “He liked to help when he could; he liked to be there when he could,” she said. “Nothing in this world will ever exist to fill that void in our family.”

While Mercedes plans to do whatever she can to carry on Jorge’s legacy, savoring every day, she worries that Jorge is not at peace. He had visions of getting married and starting a family of his own that was taken away from him far too soon. “I feel like he’s lost, because everything happened so fast,” Mercedes said. “He didn’t get the chance to have his last goodbyes, he didn’t get to go home one last time.”

Jorge’s family is hosting a car wash fundraiser this Saturday at 7 a.m. at Title Max near Maryvale Parkway and Indian School Road. The family has also started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

