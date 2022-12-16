First Alert for freeze warning in metro Phoenix Saturday morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another cool start to our morning with a low at Sky Harbor of 41 degrees; some areas were a little warmer, depending on the cloud cover this morning. This afternoon we will see a high of 61 degrees, which is 5 degrees below our average.

Skies are going to start to clear out tonight, and the threat of freezing temperatures across the lower deserts tonight and tomorrow morning. We are issuing a First Alert because of the cold temperatures tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings for Saturday morning, which includes southern and western portions of the Phoenix Area. Lows in the 30′s will be widespread so if you are heading out tomorrow, bundle up.

Cold Morning Saturday (AZ Family)

After Saturday, the freeze threat is expected to lessen as overnight temperatures are trending to be a little warmer each day. In fact, come Friday of next week, temperatures will be near our normal, with highs in the upper 60′s. So far, it looks like some pretty nice weather as we get to the big holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine and temps in the mid 60′s.

