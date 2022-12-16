Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

First Alert for freeze warning in metro Phoenix Saturday morning

7-Day Forecast for Dec. 16
7-Day Forecast for Dec. 16(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another cool start to our morning with a low at Sky Harbor of 41 degrees; some areas were a little warmer, depending on the cloud cover this morning. This afternoon we will see a high of 61 degrees, which is 5 degrees below our average.

Skies are going to start to clear out tonight, and the threat of freezing temperatures across the lower deserts tonight and tomorrow morning. We are issuing a First Alert because of the cold temperatures tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings for Saturday morning, which includes southern and western portions of the Phoenix Area. Lows in the 30′s will be widespread so if you are heading out tomorrow, bundle up.

Cold Morning Saturday
Cold Morning Saturday(AZ Family)

After Saturday, the freeze threat is expected to lessen as overnight temperatures are trending to be a little warmer each day. In fact, come Friday of next week, temperatures will be near our normal, with highs in the upper 60′s. So far, it looks like some pretty nice weather as we get to the big holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine and temps in the mid 60′s.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Another chilly start ahead Saturday with a Freeze Warning near the Valley
7-Day Forecast for Dec. 16
Another chilly start for Arizona
We anticipate clear skies on Saturday morning, hence the potential for a cold morning again.
Freeze Watch issued for Saturday then a warming trend in sight
Freeze watch, temperatures in the low 60s heading into the weekend