Cybersecurity company tells On Your Side there’s a surge in ‘fake promotions’ and ‘deals’ this holiday season

Consumers Being Tricked With Free iPhones
Watch out for text and email scams this holiday shopping season.
Watch out for text and email scams this holiday shopping season.(Credit: Pixabay)
By Gary Harper
Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Looking for that perfect gift that won’t break the bank? You’re not alone.

“If there’s one thing we love in this country during the holiday season, it’s a ‘good deal,’” Rob Shavell told On Your Side. He is the CEO for DeleteMe, a cybersecurity company that helps people delete their personal information from the web. And during this holiday season, he says his company has seen a surge in fake promotions and deals being sent out via text messages and emails. “Some of the deals that we’re seeing that are very popular are free iPhones, PlayStations and televisions.”

Here’s how the scam works. You get a text or email that says they have a blowout bargain on, say, a TV or iPhone. All you have to do is click on the link that’s attached. But, that’s the last thing you want to do.

“All you have to do is put in your personal information like your email address or phone number,” Shavell warns. “Sometimes your credit card information into a shopping cart that looks and feels just like the one we’re all familiar with.”

The scammers then take your personal information that you voluntarily provided and sell it to data brokers. And if you think you’ll never fall for it, Rob says think again. “They’re trying to make it look just like something a little left of center so it might be good enough to get your free iPhone because you wouldn’t expect to get that from Amazon.” F

