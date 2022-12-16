Another chilly start for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another chilly start to the day for the Valley with temperatures in the 30s. Look for partly sunny skies and an afternoon high of 61 degrees today, which is about five degrees below normal for this time of year.

High clouds that moved in overnight are helping keep more areas above freezing this morning, so parts of the state are getting a brief break from the Freeze Warnings that have been in effect Wednesday and Thursday mornings. However, below-freezing temperatures are expected to return on Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of the deserts of our state, including outlying areas south and west of the Valley like Buckeye, Surprise, Avondale, and Goodyear. Temperatures in Phoenix will drop to about 37 degrees Saturday morning, with outlying areas dropping to the low 30s. It’s a First Alert weather day for the cold morning temperatures, which will also make for a chilly start to the Fiesta Bowl Parade.

Partly sunny but dry conditions are expected for this weekend, with highs in the low 60s on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. We should climb to the mid-60s by the middle of next week, and if forecasts hold, stay there for the Christmas holiday weekend. Morning lows should come up a bit to the upper 30s to low 40s around town by the start of next week.

In the high country, northeasterly breezes bring a wind chill factor to the already cold temperatures today. A weak low-pressure system on Sunday brings cloud cover and a chance of light snow. Next week looks dry for the mountains and the deserts.

