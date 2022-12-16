2 men hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix; no arrests made

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday evening. Officers were called out near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found two men shot. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw the parking lot of a liquor store taped off. There was also crime scene tape behind the store. Police say the suspect or suspects are on the loose. Officers are investigating what led up to the shooting.

