Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Young boy gets special tour of Mesa fire station

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Richie, who just turned 8, was born without eyes but could experience the fire station through sound and touch. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy
By Tess Rafols
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our first responders do Something Good every day, but we don’t often hear about them. But one East Valley mom reached out to Arizona’s Family to tell us how some Mesa firefighters recently gave her son a very special experience that he’ll never forget.

Kelly Lopez shared a story about her son, Richie, who, like many kids, loves fire trucks and firefighters. Richie is also special. He was born without eyes.

Richie recently turned 8, and thanks to the crew at Mesa Fire Unit 204, he got a personal tour of the station. Richie’s mom says he got to experience the fire station by sound and feel. She said firefighter Ashton Caudle and his fellow firefighters were incredible with Richie. Below is what Kelly wrote to Arizona’s Family:

“Just a very sweet thing to do for a little boy who is blind and autistic, that can’t see what a fire truck is all about. Most kids get to see them go by and be mesmerized by the lights, how big it is and the water that shoots out. Mesa Unit 204 gave Richie a way to feel it, since he’s unable to see it. The good hearts of this unit to take time out of their busy day to teach him and give Richie this once in a lifetime experience means the world to our family!”

Know of someone or a group doing good in your local community and want to nominate them for our segment? Click here and don’t forget your photos and video!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A boy's experience to remember at Mesa fire station
After losing her father to ALS, a Valley mom is working to help other families impacted by the...
Valley mom inspired by her father to help families fighting ALS
Skyline Baseball Team in Mesa is trying to make sure every child gets the chance to play ball....
Skyline Baseball in Mesa helping kids get involved in sports
Skyline Baseball in Mesa gets help from Lokahi Teams