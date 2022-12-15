Young boy gets special tour of Mesa fire station

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our first responders do Something Good every day, but we don’t often hear about them. But one East Valley mom reached out to Arizona’s Family to tell us how some Mesa firefighters recently gave her son a very special experience that he’ll never forget.

Kelly Lopez shared a story about her son, Richie, who, like many kids, loves fire trucks and firefighters. Richie is also special. He was born without eyes.

Richie recently turned 8, and thanks to the crew at Mesa Fire Unit 204, he got a personal tour of the station. Richie’s mom says he got to experience the fire station by sound and feel. She said firefighter Ashton Caudle and his fellow firefighters were incredible with Richie. Below is what Kelly wrote to Arizona’s Family:

“Just a very sweet thing to do for a little boy who is blind and autistic, that can’t see what a fire truck is all about. Most kids get to see them go by and be mesmerized by the lights, how big it is and the water that shoots out. Mesa Unit 204 gave Richie a way to feel it, since he’s unable to see it. The good hearts of this unit to take time out of their busy day to teach him and give Richie this once in a lifetime experience means the world to our family!”

