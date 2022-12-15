Woman in passenger seat dies in downtown Phoenix rollover crash; police searching for driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a brutal car crash in central Phoenix late Wednesday night.

Phoenix police were called out to the area of 7th Avenue and Grant Street just after 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman, identified as 32-year-old Katherine Lee Adkins, who was seriously hurt. Adkins was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Detectives believe the truck that Adkins was riding in as a passenger was hit by a sedan while going south on 7th Avenue. At that point, the truck rolled over, and Adkins was thrown out. Police say the driver of the truck ran from the scene and hasn’t been found. The woman driving the car reportedly took off but was found a short distance later that night.

Investigators are still working to learn more about the crash, but do believe impairment was a factor. No other information has been released.

This was the second deadly crash involving a suspected impaired driver in one night. Earlier that evening, a 17-year-old boy was killed while crossing the street in the city’s westside.

