Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria

Stores in the West Valley are the first Arizona locations to offer the service
DroneUp has launched drone airport hubs with Walmart in NWA
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases.

The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as part of their delivery arsenal. Customers who live within a mile radius of those four locations can purchase any of over 10,000 eligible products for drone delivery in as little as 30 minutes between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No minimum purchase is required.

Delivery fees are $3.99, but for a limited time, shoppers can use “FreeDeliveryAZ” at check-out to get their first delivery charge waived.

The following locations are offering drone delivery:

  • Walmart Supercenter #3896 | 21655 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85382
  • Walmart Supercenter #1533 | 7975 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345
  • Walmart Supercenter #3241 | 18551 N 83rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308
  • Walmart Supercenter #1532 | 5845 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308

File photo of Walmart's DroneUp network.
File photo of Walmart's DroneUp network.(Walmart)

Arizona’s Family reported in May that Walmart’s partner, DroneUp, will later allow businesses and communities to use drone aerials for insurance purposes, emergency response, and even real estate. In addition, the company is exploring drone operations in five other states, including Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Officials hope to have 34 stores in 23 cities up and running by the end of the year.

“Our mission is to set the gold standard for drone delivery and by partnering with Walmart, bring the incredible benefits that drones offer to local communities, organizations, and businesses,” said Tom Walker, CEO of DroneUp. “Our approach is unique; we practice safety above all else and incorporate state-of-the-art technology. Our strong relationship with the FAA has also been critical to our success as we build an infrastructure that supports growth and great career programs for operators now and in the future.”

So, how does it work? A team of certified, FAA-approved drone pilots to conduct flight operations. The drones then land at a pre-determined safe spot in front of the customer’s home.

Drone delivery is available for residents who live within a one-mile radius of four West Valley...
Drone delivery is available for residents who live within a one-mile radius of four West Valley Walmart locations.(Arizona's Family)

