Try It With Tess: Practical holiday gifts for any budget

Everyday items could be the key to an affordable gift if you're still searching for something at the last-minute.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- ‘Tis the season to give and as you check off your holiday lists, why not give a present that’s actually practical? It may not sound exciting, but ask most people and they’d love something they really need and will use! Lifestyle expert Jennifer Uy joined us on Good Morning Arizona with some gift ideas to try. Yes, items your loved ones will appreciate and use!

  • With so many people sick right now, a thermometer that does it all is a great gift for anyone! Check out some high-tech devices made by Mobi that are sure to come in handy during the season. Click/tap here for more info
  • Giving the gift of pearly whites. Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham, Jr. have teamed up with Moon Oral Care for a variety of dental needs from Electronic Toothbrushes to Teeth Whitening Devices and pens- whiten in just 5 minutes! Click/tap here for more info
  • Leggings that lift- every woman could use this that! Booté is a solutions-based athleisure line of wearable, comfortable shapewear, created with what every girl wants: fabric that’s bootie-lifting, waste-cinching, anti-cellulite and breathable! Click/tap here for more info
  • Look no further in finding the perfect backpack, tote, or luggage to hold it all, especially as folks travel this holiday season. Beis has the gear to fit anyone’s needs and budget.  Click/tap here for more info
  • Towels may not seem like a unique gift- but everyone could use new towels!!  Tesalate has towels for every occasion, whether it’s for the pool or the beach. Pros about Tesalate towels: Rapid-drying, sand-free technology, compact, lightweight with colorful designs. Click/tap here for more info

