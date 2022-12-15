Teen dead, his mother in critical condition after shooting at north Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and his mother seriously injured on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were called out to check an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. Inside an apartment, they found a teen boy who had been shot to death. Officers also found a woman shot and she was taken to the hospital. She’s currently in critical condition. While no identities have been released, police confirm she is the mother of the teen who was killed.

No information regarding a possible suspect has been released. Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

