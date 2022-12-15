Christmas Angel
Teen dead, his mother in critical condition after shooting at north Phoenix apartment

Police found the teen dead and his mother wounded near 23rd Ave. and Rose Garden Ln.
Police found the teen dead and his mother wounded near 23rd Ave. and Rose Garden Ln.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and his mother seriously injured on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were called out to check an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. Inside an apartment, they found a teen boy who had been shot to death. Officers also found a woman shot and she was taken to the hospital. She’s currently in critical condition. While no identities have been released, police confirm she is the mother of the teen who was killed.

No information regarding a possible suspect has been released. Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

