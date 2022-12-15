Sun City West man who brings joy to neighborhood wins Pay It Forward award

SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Sun City West to Sam Himes, who organizes his neighborhood outdoor Christmas display every year. “In the past 12 years, Sam and his group, the Sam Ramone Stringers, decorate one entire neighborhood in November and December. They now open it up to residents, and they also opened it to all of Sun City and the Valley,” said Dan Hammel, a friend of Himes.

It brings a smile to everyone in the Corte Bella neighborhood. If a neighbor can’t decorate, Himes and his friends help other neighbors light their houses. Because of his hard work, Hammel wanted to pay it forward to him.

Hammel and Arizona’s Family crew walked to Himes’ house to give him the gift just in time for the holiday season. “I decided a week or so ago that I was going to nominate you to channel 3 and channel 5 for their Pay It Forward award. I contacted Paul Horton, and he said, ‘what a great idea,’” explained Hammel. “I drove all the way down here from Prescott. I shoveled my driveway to get out and hand you $500 for everything you have done for Salvation Army.”

Himes knew exactly what to do with the money. “I know where that is going. We are going to put that in the Salvation Army kettle,” he said.

Himes has been doing this for the past 12 years, and even put out kettle bells to raise money for the Salvation Army. So that $500 Pay It Forward Award went right back into the kettle. So far, they have raised over $120,000 for the Salvation Army, something very special to Himes.

“When I was a young kid, I was born a poor child in Pennsylvania. We lived in a small mining town and times were tough. Both my parents said if it wasn’t for the Salvation Army we would have starved. My dad said never go by a kettle without putting a little money in it. That was 95 years ago, and now I get to pay it back to the Salvation Army,” explained Himes.

