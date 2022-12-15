Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

See the furry friends coming to this year’s VBRO Fiesta Bowl Parade

Rescue A Golden of Arizona is operated solely by volunteers
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family is giving you an exclusive preview of Saturday’s VBRO Fiesta Bowl Parade. And as thousands prepare to attend the state’s highest-attended single-day event, one Valley nonprofit featured this year is doing some particular good for our furry friends.

Rescue a Golden of Arizona has helped Golden Retrievers find new, loving homes so they don’t have to be alone. The all-volunteer nonprofit has operated since 1998, helping future dog moms and dads learn about responsible pet ownership along the way.

Check the video in the player above to learn more about the organization from its vice president Mike Rennie.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After losing her father to ALS, a Valley mom is working to help other families impacted by the...
Valley mom inspired by her father to help families fighting ALS
Born without eyes, 8-year-old Richie toured a Mesa fire station through touch and sound.
Young boy gets special tour of Mesa fire station
A boy's experience to remember at Mesa fire station
New this year, the VBRO Fiesta Bowl Parade is adding some more southwestern flair.
Mariachi is featured at this year’s VBRO Fiesta Bowl Parade