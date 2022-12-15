See the furry friends coming to this year’s VBRO Fiesta Bowl Parade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family is giving you an exclusive preview of Saturday’s VBRO Fiesta Bowl Parade. And as thousands prepare to attend the state’s highest-attended single-day event, one Valley nonprofit featured this year is doing some particular good for our furry friends.

Rescue a Golden of Arizona has helped Golden Retrievers find new, loving homes so they don’t have to be alone. The all-volunteer nonprofit has operated since 1998, helping future dog moms and dads learn about responsible pet ownership along the way.

