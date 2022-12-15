Registered sex offender accused of luring Casa Grande teen girl for sex

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A investigation led to police arresting a man accused of luring a Casa Grande teen girl for sex. Detectives began looking into 47-year-old Surprise resident Joel Disanto in late October. Police reportedly found evidence on social media that Disanto and the 15-year-old girl had met up to have sex. Officers say Disanto showed signs of “sexual predator activities” on his social media accounts. He is also a registered sex offender, investigators said.

According to Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCroy, Disanto tried to get out-of-state teens to send him sexual photos and tried to meet up with Arizona teens for sex. Disanto was taken into custody by police in north Phoenix on Wednesday and sent to Casa Grande. He was booked on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

