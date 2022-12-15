Ohio man indicted for threatening Arizona election official

PHOENIX (AP) — An Ohio man was charged in federal court Wednesday for making a series of threats to an Arizona state election official. A grand jury in Phoenix indicted Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, the U.S. Department of Justice said. He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and making a threatening interstate telephone call.

Russell is accused of leaving a menacing voicemail for an official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office the day of the state’s August primary, again in September and then a week after the November general election. According to court documents, Russell called the official a “traitor” and a “terrorist.” Every voicemail also included a death threat. Prosecutors did not identify the election official. Russell was arrested and made an initial court appearance Monday. He could face up to more than 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.