New expanded road opens up to help ease traffic for Mesa commuters

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After years of planning and construction, East Valley commuters now have another option to get from Mesa to Queen Creek and back. Wednesday was the first day the expanded Signal Butte Road was open to the public.

Mesa city officials say this new two-mile expansion won’t just connect Queen Creek and Mesa but provide additional access to State Route 24, the U.S. 60, and the Loop 202. “This project has been four to five years in the making,” said Mesa transportation deputy director Erik Guderian.

For so long, the only ways to drive from Queen Creek into Mesa were on either Ellsworth or Ironwood Roads. This new option on Signal Butte Road starts at Germann Road and goes north to Williams Field Road. “In the afternoons and mornings, Ellsworth Road backs up quite a bit, Ironwood Road backs up quite a bit,” Guderian said. “This is just another connection to hopefully relieve some of the traffic off those other two streets.”

Guderian says Mesa worked with the city of Queen Creek and the Arizona Department of Transportation to make this project happen. Eighty-four percent of the funding came from the Federal Highway Administration’s Surface Transportation Block Grant program, with the remaining 16 percent coming from Mesa’s Street Bond Program.

While the focus is on the new road, there’s also new drainage infrastructure, streetlights, and traffic signals. “This is a brand new section of road,” Guderian said. “Nothing existed along these two miles.”

Now that it’s here, people in the area, like Dylan Gharabaghi, are already taking advantage. “We go out to Queen Creek for my daughter’s dance classes. It’s just a pain to get around really, traffic’s always backed up,” Gharabaghi said. “When the State Route 24 opened, that was big. This is even bigger. So I think this is just fantastic.”

Currently, there are four northbound and two southbound lanes, with further southbound expansion planned. And that’s just part of Mesa’s future plans for this southeastern part of the city. “We have three or four other projects that are in the works and under design,” Guderian said. “One of them is to widen Ellsworth Road from four lanes to six lanes.”

