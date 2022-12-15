Freeze Watch issued for Saturday then a warming trend in sight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The jet stream continues to pump unseasonably cold air into Arizona from the northwest. However, that jet is loosening its grip on Arizona just a bit and because of that, temperatures are going to trend upward, if ever so slightly.

We do have a First Alert posted for Saturday morning because of the VRBO Fiesta Bowl Parade in midtown Phoenix. A Freeze Watch is now in effect from just past midnight Saturday to 9 a.m. and it includes much of metro Phoenix.

Pre-parade temperatures will be in the low-30s along the route with temperatures in the low 40s by the time the parade starts at 10 am. No rain is in the forecast through the weekend so at least it won’t “rain on our parade.” But it will be cold.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Saturday morning, Dec. 17. (Arizona's Family)

With some high clouds expected overnight, morning lows around Arizona on Friday, for the most part, won’t be as cold as they’ve been the past couple of mornings. However, we anticipate clear skies on Saturday morning, hence the potential for a cold morning again there.

After that, the jet stream will become less from the northwest and more from the west, a zonal flow. That will allow temperatures to come up a little bit and we should be at average temperatures by early next week. We’ll also see batches of high clouds from time to time.

An early look at Christmas weekend shows we’re trending mostly sunny and we expect highs in the mid-60s around the Valley. That’s pretty much seasonal stuff.

