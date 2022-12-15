Maricopa County health inspectors find cockroaches in 2 restaurant kitchens
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 14, 2022:
Pho Number 1 - 1955 W. Baseline Road, Mesa
3 violations
- Beef broth not kept hot enough
- Cabbage not kept cold enough
Pizza Lucci - 4727 E. Bell Road, Phoenix
3 violations
- Mold growth in container of pesto sauce
- Raw ribs stored above produce
Cook and Craft - 7306 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Chemical cleaner next to clean dishes
- Chicken wings and raw beef not stored at proper temperature
Beast of Bourbon Bar and Grill - 2235 S. Power Road, Mesa
4 violations
- Cook handling tortillas with bare hands
- Raw beef in contact with bag of cooked meatballs
- Roach crawling across the kitchen floor
Pacino’s - 2831 N. Power Road, Mesa
4 violations
- Empty bottles stored in hand wash sink
- Vitamins and over-the-counter medicine over food prep table
- Cockroach near the stove
Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
O’Connor’s Pub - 2601 W. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix
Indian Village - 6746 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek,
Wong’s Chinese Restaurant - 1137 E. Buckeye Road, Phoenix,
Chili’s Grill and Bar - 1371 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear,
Pietro’s - 9800 N. Summer Hill Blvd, Fountain Hills
Senor Sushi - 10738 N. 75th Ave, Peoria
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.