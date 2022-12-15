Maricopa County health inspectors find cockroaches in 2 restaurant kitchens

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 14, 2022:

Pho Number 1 - 1955 W. Baseline Road, Mesa

3 violations

Beef broth not kept hot enough

Cabbage not kept cold enough

Pizza Lucci - 4727 E. Bell Road, Phoenix

3 violations

Mold growth in container of pesto sauce

Raw ribs stored above produce

Cook and Craft - 7306 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

3 violations

Chemical cleaner next to clean dishes

Chicken wings and raw beef not stored at proper temperature

Beast of Bourbon Bar and Grill - 2235 S. Power Road, Mesa

4 violations

Cook handling tortillas with bare hands

Raw beef in contact with bag of cooked meatballs

Roach crawling across the kitchen floor

Pacino’s - 2831 N. Power Road, Mesa

4 violations

Empty bottles stored in hand wash sink

Vitamins and over-the-counter medicine over food prep table

Cockroach near the stove

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

O’Connor’s Pub - 2601 W. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix

Indian Village - 6746 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek,

Wong’s Chinese Restaurant - 1137 E. Buckeye Road, Phoenix,

Chili’s Grill and Bar - 1371 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear,

Pietro’s - 9800 N. Summer Hill Blvd, Fountain Hills

Senor Sushi - 10738 N. 75th Ave, Peoria

