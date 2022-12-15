High school dedicates soccer game to teammates killed in Surprise crash

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley Vista High School canceled last week’s boy’s varsity soccer game following a shocking crash that killed two teenage boys in Suprise on Dec. 7. Wednesday night is the team’s first game since losing their teammates, and they are playing in honor of Alex Lopez and Ferdy Ortega.

There was a moment of silence in honor of Alex and Ferdy before the team took the field. Both families holding pictures of the two teenagers stood in tears as community members walked up to offer them flowers and hugs. Dysart High School soccer team was also in attendance to show support.

Marie Gonzalez’s daughter plays on the girl’s soccer team. “They’re a big part of the team, but they’re going to dedicate this game to them. I think they’re going to play with all their heart, and they’re going to give it their best for them,” she said.

It’s been exactly one week since the deadly accident when police say the boy’s car crashed into a tree when they were driving home from practice. Ferdy and Alex died from their injuries, and two other players are still recovering.

Ferdy’s mom, Ana Alvarado, was in attendance Wednesday night. She said Ferdy’s 15-year-old brother was also in the car when it crashed, and he is doing OK. She said it has been difficult for the family, and they have set up a GoFundMe for funeral and medical costs. “He was an angel,” she said, describing Ferdy. “Very joyful, loving, giving; he was perfect.”

Alvarado said she appreciates the support from the Valley Vista community. “I know from heaven he is looking down and is happy they are doing this for him,” she said.

Ferdy’s family will be holding a food sale on Sunday, December 17 to raise money. You can also find Alex’s GoFundMe here.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday morning. (Ortega family)

