Help! Christmas Angel program needs gifts for older kids

Christmas Angel is sponsored by America First Credit Union.(Arizona's Family)
By Melissa Ziedy
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas is just days away, and The Salvation Army is in the home stretch of its Christmas Angel program.

Right now, donations of toys made for kids 9 to 12 years old are running low! Arizona’s Family and the Salvation Army are making an urgent call to our fellow Arizonans who can help donate toys for this age group before Christmas.

This Christmas, the need for help is exceptionally high as the Salvation Army expects to serve more than 50,000 children in need.

For 36 years, Arizona’s Family and The Salvation Army have teamed up to help fulfill the wishes of thousands of Arizona kids in need thanks to your generosity. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing the smiles of children on Christmas morning opening their presents.

HOW YOU CAN HELP!

Here are some of the unwrapped gifts needed:

  • Sports balls
  • Scooters and helmets
  • Wireless headphones or earbuds
  • Makeup kits
  • Lip gloss sets
  • Jewelry kits
  • Nerf guns
  • Remote-controlled cars

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off gifts at the Salvation Army’s Herberger Campus at 2707 E. Van Buren Street in Phoenix between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through December 21.

Arizona’s Family and The Salvation Army thank you for helping bring Christmas joy to thousands of Arizona kids.

