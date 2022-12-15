Friday is the last day to apply for Phoenix’s emergency rental assistance program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix Emergency Rental Assistance Program has kept a roof over many heads and the heat on, which is especially important amid the bitter cold temperatures the Valley is experiencing. But time is running out to apply for the last of it. You must submit your application by Friday, Dec. 16.

City officials launched in March 2021 aimed at getting money to people who lost jobs or income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps, a family member got sick, so someone had to stop working and stay home to be a caregiver. Its goal was to keep people from becoming homeless as the virus ravaged the world and the economy.

Funds were used toward rent, electric, and gas bills, with the City of Phoenix alone getting around 141 million dollars to distribute. So far, nearly 17,000 households have received a portion of the money, which covers more than 44,000 people. It totals almost $120 million in combined rent and utility assistance.

After the deadline passes, help is still available but could be a little more limited. City officials suggest if you still need help, you can contact the Department of Economic Security. They can be reached by calling 211.

For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.