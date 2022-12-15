Christmas Angel
Four-car crash on US 60 in East Valley leaves one hospitalized

Multiple westbound lanes are blocked at the US 60 near Val Vista.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say one person has been rushed to the hospital after a serious crash on the U.S. 60 in the East Valley early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 7;30 a.m. near the Val Vista Drive exit in Mesa. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, four vehicles were involved in the crash. One person had to be taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Multiple westbound lanes, including the HOV lane, are currently blocked. Drivers are being asked to plan for an extra long commute as authorities work the investigation. Click/tap here for the live First Alert traffic map.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

