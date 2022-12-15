First Alert morning for cold temperatures in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s another First Alert morning for Arizona as temperatures are plummeting this morning. In the high country, several spots have dropped below zero. Other spots are only in the single digits.

In the Valley, expect temperatures in the low to mid-30s through at least 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.. A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the deserts just outside the Valley metro area and includes the community of Queen Creek. Areas of frost are possible across the Valley this morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with a forecast high of 57 degrees this afternoon. Moisture moves into the state later today in the form of high-level clouds. Those clouds stick around overnight and should keep temperatures up a bit for Friday morning. However, another round of very cold weather is on the way for Saturday morning, which will be another First Alert morning with Valley temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

Afternoon temperatures begin to rebound a bit this weekend with a high of 60 degrees expected both Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather is expected through next week with a slow warming trend to the mid-60s by the middle of the week.

