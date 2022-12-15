DUI suspected after teen hit, killed in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a teen was hit and killed by a car while he was crossing the street in west Phoenix Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Robert Scherer says officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the area of 57th Avenue and Thomas Road on a reported collision involving a pedestrian. When they showed up, they found a teen boy, later identified as 17-year-old Pascal Asukulu, who had been hit by a car. Asukulu was later pronounced dead at the crash site.

Investigators believe the driver, who stayed at the scene of the crash, was impaired. At this time, police haven’t identified the driver or specified what charges he could face. An investigation is still underway.

Police say the crash happened just after 59th Avenue while the driver was headed east on Thomas Road. (Arizona's Family)

