Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

DUI suspected after teen hit, killed in west Phoenix

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates.(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a teen was hit and killed by a car while he was crossing the street in west Phoenix Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Robert Scherer says officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the area of 57th Avenue and Thomas Road on a reported collision involving a pedestrian. When they showed up, they found a teen boy, later identified as 17-year-old Pascal Asukulu, who had been hit by a car. Asukulu was later pronounced dead at the crash site.

TRENDING: At least 83 displaced after pipe burst floods Scottsdale condos

Investigators believe the driver, who stayed at the scene of the crash, was impaired. At this time, police haven’t identified the driver or specified what charges he could face. An investigation is still underway.

Police say the crash happened just after 59th Avenue while the driver was headed east on Thomas...
Police say the crash happened just after 59th Avenue while the driver was headed east on Thomas Road.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Steve and Barb White have decided to sue Chase Bank after the bank hasn't returned the couples...
Mesa couple sues Chase Bank for failing to return over $48k in account funds
Deadline looms for Valley rental assistance programs
Scottsdale fire officials say residents of roughly 60 units will be displaced following the...
At least 83 displaced after pipe burst floods Scottsdale condos
Try It With Tess gives you some practical holiday gift ideas