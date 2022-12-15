Christmas Angel
At least 83 displaced after frozen sprinkler floods Scottsdale condos

Residents described the gushing water, which spanned all three levels of the building
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A frozen sprinkler flooded a portion of a Scottsdale condominium complex early Thursday, displacing a number of residents.

Scottsdale fire officials say a sprinkler located in the attic froze and burst, flooding approximately 63 units at the complex near 94th Street and Thunderbird Road. According to a fire spokesperson, a two-inch pipe burst and flowed into the condos for about 10 minutes before the water could be turned off. Currently, fire investigators estimate 83 residents will be displaced.

Officials say the water gushed through all three levels of the condominiums, with a minimum of six inches of water on the first floor. Witnesses tell Arizona’s Family that the complex recently had renovations done. Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper didn’t show any damage that extended into the exteriors or the parking lot. However, Arizona Public Service (APS) has shut off power as a precaution.

“It sounded like a waterfall. It was so loud,” one resident told Arizona’s Family Angie Koehle

Fire investigators say they’ll be out there throughout the morning and that it could be weeks before residents could be let back into their homes.

