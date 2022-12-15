Cochise County deputy resigns after a hit-and-run arrest

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP/3TV/CBS 5) — A Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy arrested in connection with a recent hit-and-run crash in Douglas resigned Thursday, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said Abraham Peraza was off-duty when he drove away from the scene after hitting an unoccupied parked vehicle.

On Dec. 9, around 10:30 p.m., Douglas police say Peraza hit the parked car. However, investigators said that the crash caused a second accident when another driver hit a rim and tire left behind when Peraza hit the parked vehicle. Police tracked Peraza’s car roughly two miles from the original crash site.

Douglas police took Peraza into custody after officers conducted a DUI investigation. He was not jailed and was released pending charges. The sheriff’s office placed Peraza on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation before he submitted his resignation.

County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a statement that Peraza “had been a quality team member… but this one event is irreversible.”

Arizona’s Family Digital News Staff contributed to this report.

