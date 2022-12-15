46 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

Finding Forever is sponsored by 72 Sold.
Finding Forever Graphic
Finding Forever Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 46 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Latest News

Pay It Forward

Sun City West man who brings joy to neighborhood wins Pay It Forward award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paul Horton
Sam Himes helps his neighbors put up Christmas lights and organizes the neighborhood holiday display.

Christmas Angel

Help! Christmas Angel program needs gifts for older kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Ziedy
The Salvation Army is in the home stretch of its Christmas Angel program, and they are in need of gifts for older kids ages 9-12.

Good Morning Arizona

Valley mom inspired by her father to help families fighting ALS

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By April Warnecke
While Allie Abbott soaks in the joy of parenthood, she can’t help but think of how much she wishes her own dad was still here.

Something Good

Young boy gets special tour of Mesa fire station

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tess Rafols
Richie, who just turned 8, was born without eyes and toured the station through touch and sound.

Latest News

Something Good

A boy's experience to remember at Mesa fire station

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Richie, who just turned 8, was born without eyes but was able to experience the fire station through sound and touch. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.

Something Good

Skyline Baseball in Mesa helping kids get involved in sports

Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST
|
By Dani Birzer
Skyline Baseball Team in Mesa is trying to make sure every child gets the chance to play ball. The team recently got some help of their own.

Something Good

Skyline Baseball in Mesa gets help from Lokahi Teams

Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM MST
|
Skyline Baseball Team in Mesa is trying to make sure every child gets the chance to play ball.

News

VRBO Fiesta Bowl Parade is just days away!

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM MST
|
Good Morning Arizona is giving you an exclusive look as performers and the organizations get ready for a memorable parade

Something Good

APS, elementary school, Trees Matter plant trees to give back to the Valley

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM MST
|
By Dani Birzer
APS, Silvestre Herrera Elementary School, and community group Trees Matter came together to plant 30 trees in Phoenix to add more green to the community.

Something Good

Making Phoenix more green with APS, Herrera Elementary School, Trees Matter

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:48 AM MST
|
APS, Silvestre Herrera Elementary School, and community group Trees Matter planted 30 trees in Phoenix!