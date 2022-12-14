Skyline Baseball in Mesa helping kids get involved in sports

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Skyline Baseball Team in east Mesa is helping kids get involved in sports and this week they got some help themselves.

There were lots of smiles from the Skyline High School baseball team in east Mesa after Lokahi Teams donated more than $2,000 of merchandise for the team. New head coach Brian Gregory is rebuilding the baseball program right now and is seeking community support to make sure every kid gets a chance to play ball. Lokahi also donated team day jerseys, helmets, new baseballs and more to the team.

