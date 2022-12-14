Christmas Angel
Skyline Baseball in Mesa helping kids get involved in sports

Skyline Baseball Team in Mesa is trying to make sure every child gets the chance to play ball.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Skyline Baseball Team in east Mesa is helping kids get involved in sports and this week they got some help themselves.

There were lots of smiles from the Skyline High School baseball team in east Mesa after Lokahi Teams donated more than $2,000 of merchandise for the team. New head coach Brian Gregory is rebuilding the baseball program right now and is seeking community support to make sure every kid gets a chance to play ball. Lokahi also donated team day jerseys, helmets, new baseballs and more to the team.

