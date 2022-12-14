Shop local at Goodyear’s Hello Handmade Market

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hello Handmade Market owner Melinda Tovar loves local makers. She’s been making kitchen towels, mugs and onesies since 2016, having started as a vendor herself with her Love You A Latte shop.

Then she started throwing makers’ markets-- and still does-- at Arrowhead Mall on the first and third Saturday of the month. Eventually, it was on Tovar’s heart to build a permanent space where customers could shop LOCAL all week long, and where makers could have a home. That’s when the storefront for Hello Handmade Market was born in her home city of Goodyear. You can find everything from homemade soaps, mugs, children’s toys, shirts, hats, water bottles, dog bows, and so much more!

She says she loves that this is a family business where everyone (including her teenagers!) can be involved. She is passionate about community and supporting local. Hello Handmade Market is home to more than 30 vendors to sell and be creative offering workshops for the community and rotating inventory so more makers have a chance to be in the store.

Hello Handmade Market - 725 S. Estrella Parkway, Suite 110, Goodyear, AZ 85338

PHONE: 623-980-9037

SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram account @HelloHandmadeMarket

