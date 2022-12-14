Put your health first with DriveIVAZ this holiday season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the holiday almost upon us, staying healthy through the winter is a big priority.

If you’re looking for any way to boost your immunity and kick start your body, Drive-IV has something to help! Owners Pete Levas and Art Miller alongside Dr. Katie Schneller and director of marketing Heidie Stolowski dropped by Good Morning, Arizona to talk about how IV treatments could help your family.

“A lot of people think of IVs for immune boost but it’s fantastic for fatigue, brain fog--a lot of people struggle with performance,” Dr. Schneller said. “In this bag we have Vitamin C, magnesium, B complex, Zinc and B12.” DriveIV said they can tailor their bags to meet the needs of the individual. Bags cost around $200 but can cost more than $500.

Drips can last between 30 to 45 minutes on average. Levas said that the inspiration for the company started because of the high need at the local level. “We actually specialize in large groups. We cater to events, parties, bachelorette parties--we’re there to help with a lot of nurses on staff before,” he said.

Miller and Levas said they had been friends for awhile and had the idea for the business separately but decided to go in together on the business. Want to learn more about your options? Click here.

