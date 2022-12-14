One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.

The northbound I-17 off-ramp and Bell Road are closed in all directions. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.