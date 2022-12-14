Molson Coors offers free rides on Valley Metro during New Year’s Eve

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- To ensure safe travels and responsible celebrations during New Year’s, Molson Coors is providing free rides on the Valley Metro throughout the night on Dec. 31.

The Coors Light Free Rides program is part of the company’s mission to promote alcohol responsibility by helping people celebrate safely. All rides on the Valley Metro will be free from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“We’re thrilled to once again offer our Free Rides program on New Year’s Eve to help everyone ring in the new year safely,” said Tami Garrison, Molson Coors community affairs director. “Each year we’re reminded of the meaningful impact that stems from our Free Rides program and it motivates us to continue expanding this program.”

The annual Free Rides program offers transit through 13 events in nine cities across the country, including St. Patrick’s Day, the Kentucky Derby, the NFL season, and World Series. The program came to the Valley in 2013 and has provided more than 188,500 rides to residents and visitors in the metro Phoenix area.

“We are dedicated to providing safe transportation options across our communities and this partnership with Coors Light is an excellent way to build upon that mission,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Valley Metro CEO.

Click here to see the Valley Metro New Year’s Eve transit routes.

